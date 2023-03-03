Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Misusing Forum For Malicious Propaganda': India Slams Pakistan At UNHRC

Home National

'Misusing Forum For Malicious Propaganda': India Slams Pakistan At UNHRC

India at the United National Human Rights Council platform said that no religious minority can freely live or practice its religion in Pakistan today

India had slammed Pakistan after it referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a special session on Ukraine in the United Nations General Assembly
India had slammed Pakistan after it referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a special session on Ukraine in the United Nations General Assembly AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 7:01 pm

India used its Right to Reply at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to accuse Pakistan of misusing the "august forum for its malicious propaganda against India". 

According to a report by India Today, Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and representative at the UNHRC Hina Rabbani Khar said, “India’s project to colonise the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and permanently alter its demography continued with impunity and was an affront to the sanctity of the global human rights’ edifice, and a brazen defiance of international law.” She also urged states to be consistent in their support for the protection of Kashmiris' rights.

In response, India said that the Pakistan’s own Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances received 8,463 complaints. "The Baloch people have borne the brunt of this cruel policy. Students, doctors, engineers, teachers and community leaders are regularly disappeared by the state," it said adding that the treatment of Christian community is equally worse.

Related stories

India Slams Pakistan Over Jammu And Kashmir Reference In UN

India Abstains In UNGA On Ukraine Resolution; Seeks Possible Solution Acceptable To Both Russia And Ukraine

India, Russia Agree To Deepen Cooperation At United Nations

"It is frequently targeted through draconian blasphemy laws. State institutions officially reserve ‘sanitation’ jobs for Christians..Underage girls from the community are converted to Islam abetted by a predatory state and an apathetic judiciary. The Hindu and the Sikh communities face similar issues of frequent attacks on their places of worship and forced conversion of their underage girls," India added. 

Earlier, India had slammed Pakistan after it referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a special session on Ukraine in the United Nations General Assembly, terming the provocation as “regrettable and misplaced” and called out Islamabad’s track record of harbouring terrorists. 

Tags

National India Pakistan UNHRC Jammu And Kashmir Hindu Community Sikh Community
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri