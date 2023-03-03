'Misusing Forum For Malicious Propaganda': India Slams Pakistan At UNHRC

India used its Right to Reply at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to accuse Pakistan of misusing the "august forum for its malicious propaganda against India".

According to a report by India Today, Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and representative at the UNHRC Hina Rabbani Khar said, “India’s project to colonise the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and permanently alter its demography continued with impunity and was an affront to the sanctity of the global human rights’ edifice, and a brazen defiance of international law.” She also urged states to be consistent in their support for the protection of Kashmiris' rights.

In response, India said that the Pakistan’s own Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances received 8,463 complaints. "The Baloch people have borne the brunt of this cruel policy. Students, doctors, engineers, teachers and community leaders are regularly disappeared by the state," it said adding that the treatment of Christian community is equally worse.

"It is frequently targeted through draconian blasphemy laws. State institutions officially reserve ‘sanitation’ jobs for Christians..Underage girls from the community are converted to Islam abetted by a predatory state and an apathetic judiciary. The Hindu and the Sikh communities face similar issues of frequent attacks on their places of worship and forced conversion of their underage girls," India added.

Earlier, India had slammed Pakistan after it referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a special session on Ukraine in the United Nations General Assembly, terming the provocation as “regrettable and misplaced” and called out Islamabad’s track record of harbouring terrorists.