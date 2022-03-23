Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
India Reports 1,778 New Covid Cases, 62 Fatalities

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.26 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.36 per cent, according to the ministry.

COVID cases in India. (Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 5:45 pm

With 1,778 new coronavirus infections, India’s tally of total cases rose to 4,30,12,749, while the number of active cases declined by over 800 to 23,087, according to the government data, updated on Wednesday.


The death toll has climbed to 5,16,605 with 62 new fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.


The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said. A reduction of 826 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours, it said.

The latest 24 hours saw a total of 6,77,218 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far cumulatively conducted over 78.42 crore tests.


The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,24,73,057, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent. The cumulative doses of the Covid vaccine administered in the country so far have exceeded 181.89 crores. 


India's COVID-19 tally of cases had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 50 lakh on September 16 and one crore on December 19 that year. The 62 new fatalities include 52 from Kerala.


A total of 5,16,605 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,767 from Maharashtra, 67,415 from Kerala,  40,041 from Karnataka,  38,025 from Tamil  Nadu, 26,148 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.


The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said, on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With PTI inputs.

