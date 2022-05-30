Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India's Active Covid-19 Cases Go Up With A Recovery Rate Of 98.74 Per Cent

An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Active Covid-19 Cases Go Up With A Recovery Rate Of 98.74 Per Cent
Covid-19 cases (Representational Image) Reuters

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 10:48 am

With 2,706 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,55,749, while the active cases increased to 17,698, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,611 with 25 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

Related stories

Thane Logs 64 New COVID-19 Cases

77 New COVID-19 Cases In Tamil Nadu, Zero Death

Chhattisgarh Sees 3 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 52

An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,13,440, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.31 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases In India Covid-19 Positive Cases Covid Tally Covid Vaccination Pandemic India Covid Deaths India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies Reviews – Detected Scam! [2022] Oprah Keto Gummies And Is it True Oprah Gummies For Weight Loss?

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies Reviews – Detected Scam! [2022] Oprah Keto Gummies And Is it True Oprah Gummies For Weight Loss?

ChillWell Portable AC Reviews : Do NOT Buy ChillWell AC Without Reading This

ChillWell Portable AC Reviews : Do NOT Buy ChillWell AC Without Reading This