India Raises Concerns Over Racial Attacks on Citizens in Ireland

HREC Chief Commissioner Liam Herrick informed Indian Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra about steps taken in an institutionalised manner to closely monitor and respond to the challenges of racism-related incidents and discrimination.

Outlook News Desk
indian consulate general
Indian Consulate General, REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
  1. India urged the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission to ensure stronger protections for its diaspora amid recent racial attacks.

  2. Irish authorities assured cooperation, citing institutional mechanisms to counter racism while recognising the Indian community’s key role in Ireland’s society and economy.

India has formally raised the issue of recent racial attacks against its citizens in Ireland with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (HREC), urging concrete steps to ensure community safety.

Earlier this week, Indian Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra met HREC Chief Commissioner Liam Herrick “for a productive exchange of views in the context of the recent state of attacks on members of the Indian community in Ireland and the need for concerted action to ensure the protection of the rights and safety of Indian nationals in Ireland, as well as of all members of the community,” officials said.

Herrick informed Mishra about steps already taken “in an institutionalised manner to closely monitor and respond to the challenges of racism-related incidents and discrimination in work places, schools and the society in general”, according to officials.

“He assured full cooperation and support to the Embassy and the Indian diaspora in Ireland,” they added, acknowledging the Indian community’s contribution to Ireland’s economy, technology, healthcare and cultural diversity.

Ireland currently hosts around 80,000 persons of Indian origin, including nearly 40,000 NRIs, 33,898 PIOs and about 10,000 students. Many are employed in healthcare, IT, engineering, and management roles.

The country has also become a prominent hub for Indian students pursuing postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral studies.

