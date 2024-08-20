National

India, Malaysia Ink Key Pact On Recruitment, Elevate Ties To Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The pact on recruitment of Indian workers assumes significance as illegal immigration and human trafficking from India to Malaysia are among major concerns of the two governments.

PM Narendra Modi with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahims ceremonial reception
PM Narendra Modi with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim's ceremonial reception Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

India and Malaysia on Tuesday elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held extensive talks focusing on expanding cooperation in several sectors, including trade, investment and defence.

A pact on promoting recruitment of Indian workers in Malaysia and protection of their interests was one of the at least eight agreements inked between the two sides.

The pact on recruitment of Indian workers assumes significance as illegal immigration and human trafficking from India to Malaysia are among major concerns of the two governments.

Ibrahim began his three-day visit to India on Monday night in his first trip to the country as the prime minister.

"Today, we have decided that our partnership will be elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said in his media statement.

The prime minister said the agreement on employment of workers will promote the recruitment of Indians as well as the protection of their interests.

Highlighting the importance of India-Malaysia economic engagement, Modi said bilateral trade is being done in Rupees and Malaysian currency Ringgit.

"We believe that there is still a lot of potential in economic cooperation. Bilateral trade and investment should be expanded," he said.

"We should increase mutual cooperation in new technological areas, such as semiconductor, Fintech, defence industry, artificial intelligence and quantum. We have emphasised on accelerating the review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between India and Malaysia," he said.

The prime minister said work will also be done to connect India's digital payment system UPI with Malaysia's PayNet.

"We are also unanimous in the fight against terrorism and extremism," he said.

Modi also described Malaysia as an "important partner" of India in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and Indo-Pacific region.

"India gives priority to ASEAN centrality. We agree that the review of the FTA (free trade agreement) between India and ASEAN should be completed in a timely manner," he said.

In an apparent reference to the situation in South China Sea that has been witnessing growing Chinese military muscle-flexing, Modi said, "We are committed to freedom of navigation and over flight in accordance with international laws. And, we support the peaceful resolution of all disputes."

The two sides also deliberated upon new possibilities of cooperation in the defence sector as well.

Both sides also decided to establish a digital council for cooperation in digital technology, and to form a start-up alliance.

In his remarks, Ibrahim said all issues, sensitive or likewise, were discussed in reflection of the true meaning of friendship between the two countries.

"India is a great nation with a great history and a great culture and civilisation. It is in many ways multi-cultural and multi-religious," he said.

"Therefore, we have a lot of commonalities which extend beyond trade and investment," he added.

In the Modi-Ibrahim talks, it was decided to set up an Ayurveda chair in Malaysia's University Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Apart from this, a decision has also been taken to establish a Tiruvalluvar Chair in the University of Malaya.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Ireland Look For Series Whitewash As Sri Lanka Play For Pride
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  5. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  2. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Makes Strong First Impression As Juventus Boss
  4. La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone
  5. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Siddaramaiah Attacks BJP Amid MUDA Scam Row, Says Party Made 'Baseless Allegations'
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Of RML Hospital Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  3. RML Hospital Resident Doctors Call Off Strikes Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape & Murder Case After SC Hearing
  4. 'Not Going to Step Back Until...': Rahul Gandhi Meets Kin Of Dalit Boy Shot Dead In Raebareli
  5. India, Malaysia Ink Key Pact On Recruitment, Elevate Ties To Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Zara Removes ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Children's Shirt After Customers Find It ‘Disgusting’
  2. Mpox Explained: What Is It And Has It Reached U.S.? Here's Everything To Know
  3. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  4. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
  5. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
World News
  1. Zara Removes ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Children's Shirt After Customers Find It ‘Disgusting’
  2. Mpox Explained: What Is It And Has It Reached U.S.? Here's Everything To Know
  3. Russia 'Safe Haven' For Those Running From 'Neo-Liberal', Western Way Of Life | All About Putin's New Decree
  4. Japan: Ruling Party To Choose On Sept 27 Its New Head And Next Prime Minister
  5. Bangladesh: Tax Board Unfreezes Ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s Bank Accounts After 17 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Of RML Hospital Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur