India expands energy import network to 41 countries amid West Asia tensions: PM Modi

India has significantly diversified its energy imports, now sourcing crude oil, LPG and PNG from 41 countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament, while outlining measures to safeguard fuel supplies

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Narendra Modi in Parliament
Narendra Modi in Parliament Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India has increased its energy import partners from 27 to 41, aiming to strengthen supply security during global uncertainty.

  • The government has ensured adequate coal reserves and stable electricity, while cracking down on black marketing and misinformation.

  • Domestic LPG consumers are being prioritised as India boosts local production and manages risks linked to tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

India has markedly broadened its sources of energy imports in recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed Parliament on Monday, stating that the country now procures crude oil, LPG and PNG from 41 nations.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session, he highlighted India’s response to the escalating tensions in West Asia. “Earlier, India imported energy from 27 countries; this has now increased to 41. Efforts are ongoing to ensure a stable supply of petrol and diesel across the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks followed a government review of the crisis and its potential effects on the economy, supply chains and essential goods, alongside measures aimed at minimising disruption for citizens and businesses.

Modi emphasised that the safety of Indian nationals abroad remains a top priority during periods of conflict, noting that Indian missions in the affected region are providing all possible assistance.

Adequate coal reserves, stable power supply

Reassuring the public, Modi said the country currently has sufficient coal reserves to maintain uninterrupted electricity supply. He also warned against misinformation and illegal practices, stating that reports of black marketing had surfaced. “I have directed state governments to take the strictest possible action in such cases,” he added.

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Focus on domestic LPG consumers

Addressing concerns over cooking fuel, the Prime Minister noted that India imports around 60 per cent of its LPG requirements. Owing to uncertainties in global supply, the government has prioritised domestic consumers while simultaneously working to increase local production.

He reiterated that sustained efforts are being made to maintain the smooth distribution of petrol and diesel nationwide.

Referring to the conflict involving Iran, Modi described the situation as “concerning”, given India’s dependence on crude oil and gas from Gulf countries. He acknowledged the volatility linked to developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that supplied approximately 1.3 million barrels of oil per day to India before the conflict.

Seeking to reassure households, he said the government is taking all necessary steps to prevent disruptions in fuel supply and to shield citizens from the impact on daily expenses.

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