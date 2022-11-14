Monday, Nov 14, 2022
India Condoles Loss Of Lives In The Blast In Istanbul

In response to the tragedy in Istanbul, India expressed its "deepest condolences" to the Turkish government and people.

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 8:26 am

India on Sunday conveyed its "deepest condolences" to the government and people of Turkey over the "tragic loss of lives" in a blast in Istanbul.

According to reports, the bomb exploded at a crowded street in the Turkish capital, killing six people and wounding dozens.

"India conveys its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Türkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the blast that took place in Istanbul today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery," he said. 

National India Istanbul TURKISH GOVERNMENT Tragedy Arindam Bagchi External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi External Affairs Ministry Turkey
