External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday told visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that ties between India and China must be steered by “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest,” according to PTI.
The two leaders held talks in Delhi shortly after Wang arrived on a two-day visit. In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said the meeting was an opportunity to review bilateral relations as well as exchange views on the global situation and common concerns, PTI reported.
Acknowledging that relations had passed through “a difficult period,” Jaishankar said both sides needed to adopt a “candid and constructive approach.” He added: “Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict.”
Wang’s visit is primarily for the next round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question. Both Wang and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are designated as special representatives for these talks, according to PTI.