Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

The increasing infiltration by China and the prime minister's silence are very harmful for the country, Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 4:53 pm

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the "increasing Chinese infiltration" into Indian territory and the prime minister's "silence" on it are "very harmful" for the country. He also shared five "truths" about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is "afraid" of China and hides the truth, besides protecting his own image.

"Some truths about the prime minister: 1. Is afraid of China. 2. Hides the truth from the public. 3. Just protects his own image. 4. Lowers the morale of the Army. 5. Plays with the security of the country."The increasing infiltration by China and the prime minister's silence are very harmful for the country," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Congress president has been attacking Modi on the issue of Chinese transgressions into Indian territory and the handling of the issue by the prime minister. The Congress has been alleging that China continues to occupy Indian territory and the government has done nothing to reclaim it. 

(With PTI Inputs)

