Following a red alert for Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, all schools in Mangalore have been ordered to remain shut on Thursday - June 27. The Indian Metereological Department has issued a red alert for severe to extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal town for Thursday.
All Anganwadi centres and schools in the Dakshina Kannada district have been ordered to remain shut on June 27 owing to the heavy rainfall warning issued for the district.
As per an official statement issued by the Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner - "A holiday has been declared in all schools in Mangaluru on June 27 as heavy rain continued in the district. A red alert has been declared in the district tomorrow. Fishermen have been instructed to not venture into fishing. Public has been suggested to go to the seashore, or river bank".
IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall
As per IMD, squally weather with wind speeds of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail along coastal Karnataka, particularly Mangalore.
The district administration has also initiated precautionary measures - fishermen have been asked to return to the shore, residents have been asked to avoid water bodies and low-lying areas, and areas prone to landslides have been identified.
As per IMD and Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka have been placed on red alert for June 27.