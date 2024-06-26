National

IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Dakshina Kannada On June 27, Mangalore Schools Closed | Details

All Anganwadi centres and schools in the Dakshina Kannada district have been ordered to remain shut on June 27 owing to the heavy rainfall warning issued for the district.

IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Dakshina Kannada On June 27, Mangalore Schools Closed | Details
info_icon

Following a red alert for Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, all schools in Mangalore have been ordered to remain shut on Thursday - June 27. The Indian Metereological Department has issued a red alert for severe to extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal town for Thursday.

All Anganwadi centres and schools in the Dakshina Kannada district have been ordered to remain shut on June 27 owing to the heavy rainfall warning issued for the district.

As per an official statement issued by the Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner - "A holiday has been declared in all schools in Mangaluru on June 27 as heavy rain continued in the district. A red alert has been declared in the district tomorrow. Fishermen have been instructed to not venture into fishing. Public has been suggested to go to the seashore, or river bank".

People walking amid rain in Delhi.(Representational image) | - PTI
Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi As Southwest Monsoon Advances Across Country: IMD

BY Outlook Web Desk

IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall

As per IMD, squally weather with wind speeds of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail along coastal Karnataka, particularly Mangalore.

The district administration has also initiated precautionary measures - fishermen have been asked to return to the shore, residents have been asked to avoid water bodies and low-lying areas, and areas prone to landslides have been identified.

As per IMD and Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka have been placed on red alert for June 27.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. #Promo | Vikram Seth’s Hanuman Chalisa Translation: Exclusive Interview
  2. ‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest
  3. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
  4. Sam Pitroda Returns As Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress
  5. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi Court Allows 3-Day CBI Custody For Delhi CM
Entertainment News
  1. Part Of Me Was Panicked: Irene Taylor On Directing 'I Am: Celine Dion' Documentary
  2. Michael Fassbender To Star In Spy Thriller Series 'The Agency'
  3. Honoured And Thrilled To Become Member Of AMPAS: Rima Das
  4. Lost Album By Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan To Come Out In September
  5. Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ravi Varman Among 487 New Academy Members
Sports News
  1. FIDE World Championship 2024: AICF Conducts Meet To Decide Indian Host City
  2. SAFF U17 Men's Championship: India Announces 31 Probables - Check The Names
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Phil Foden Leaves England Camp Due To Pressing Family Matter
  4. India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: Shivam Dube Replaces Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy For T20Is
  5. Uruguay Vs Bolivia, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch URU Vs BOL Group C, Matchday 2
World News
  1. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
  2. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  3. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  4. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case