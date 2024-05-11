National

IAF Airlifts Injured US Woman Trekker From Himachal village

The IAF said it "airlifted the woman trekker successfully from the treacherous terrain of Teesri village of Himachal Pradesh and bought her for further medical attention to Chandigarh".

IAF
info_icon

The IAF on Saturday said a US woman who suffered a spinal injury while trekking was airlifted from a treacherous terrain of a village in Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force (IAF) also shared photos and videos of the evacuation.

"Based on the request of the civil admin to evacuate an American national, who had suffered a spinal injury during trekking, IAF launched a Cheetah helicopter for the casualty evacuation," it said.

The IAF said it "airlifted the woman trekker successfully from the treacherous terrain of Teesri village of Himachal Pradesh and bought her for further medical attention to Chandigarh".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IAF Airlifts Injured US Woman Trekker From Himachal village
  2. 'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail
  3. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  4. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  5. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
Entertainment News
  1. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  2. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  3. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  4. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
  5. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Varun Chakaravarthy Removes Rohit Sharma
  2. West Ham 3-1 Luton Town: Tomas Soucek Dedicates Win To Departing Manager David Moyes
  3. Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Rodgers Hits Back As Hoops Put One Hand On Scottish Premiership Trophy
  4. Al-Hilal Crowned Saudi Pro League Champions After Al-Hazm Hammering
  5. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
World News
  1. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
  2. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
  3. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
  4. Forgot Mother’s Day? Here’s A Complete Guide For Your Last Minute Preps And Gift Ideas!
  5. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail