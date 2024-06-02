National

Hyderabad Ceases To Be Common Capital Of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Beginning June 2, Hyderabad will be the capital city of Telangana only. Hyderabad was made the capital city of the two states for 10 years when the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh was carried out in 2014.

Social Media
Hyderabad | Photo: Social Media
info_icon

Hyderabad, one of the bustling metropolitan cities of the country, ceased to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from Sunday as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Beginning June 2, Hyderabad will be the capital city of Telangana only. Hyderabad was made the capital city of the two states for 10 years when the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh was carried out in 2014.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014.

"On and from the appointed day (June 2), Hyderabad in the existing State of Andhra Pradesh, shall be the common capital of the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh for such period not exceeding ten years," said the AP Reorganisation Act.

"After expiry of the period referred to in sub-section (1), Hyderabad shall be the capital of the State of Telangana and there shall be a new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh," it added.

The formation of Telangana State was fulfilment of a decades-long demand when the statehood was realized on June 2, 2014 following the passage of AP Reorganisation bill in Parliament in February, 2014.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had last month told officials to take over, after June 2, buildings like the Lake View government guest house in Hyderabad which were given to Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years.

Despite ten long years after separation, several issues such as bifurcation of assets are still unresolved between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Telangana government sought to discuss issues related to bifurcation at a cabinet meeting, but it did not happen as the Election Commission allegedly did not give nod to it in view of the model of conduct for Lok Sabha polls.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  2. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  5. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
Entertainment News
  1. Trade Association Rescinds Honour Awarded To Robert De Niro After Comments Against Donald Trump
  2. Zonal DCP Clarifies Raveena Tandon's Car Didn't Hit Any Person; Actress Claims Mob Attacked Her
  3. Mandy Moore Announces Third Pregnancy, Expecting First Daughter
  4. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  5. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
Sports News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 3 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Probable XIs, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  2. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rovman Powell's Men Look To Start On A Winning Note In Guyana
  3. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus Move To MLS Hinted At By Former Team-Mate Roman Burki
  4. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Searching For Roland Garros Adaptation Despite Quarter-Final Progression
  5. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Round 2 After Court 5 Classic
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six