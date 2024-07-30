Hyderabad: 24-Year-Old Engineer Gangraped By Childhood Friend, His Cousin; Case Registered

A 24-year-old software engineer has alleged that she was raped by two men that included her children friend on Tuesday in an inebriated state when they gone out to a restaurant-cum-pub in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram.
What happened?
According to the woman, she went out with the accused to a her childhood friend to a restaurant-cum-bar in Vanasthalipuram on Monday night.
The two reportedly knew each other for a long time as they also were also classmates in school. The woman got a job recently and the two met to celebrate that occasion.
In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that when they were both inebriated, the accused took her to a room inside the restaurant premises where he raped her. Later she saw a cousin of the accused also entering the room who raped her next.
The woman called up her brother for help after the two men had left the place.
Police registered a case based on the woman's complaint and took her to a hospital for medical examination.
Vanasthalipuram Police Inspector D Jalender Reddy reportedly said, "They went to a bar and restaurant attached to a hotel. After Reddy and their friend got drunk, both of them took her to a room in the hotel and gang-raped her. The girl and Reddy studied together from Class 2 to Class 10."
Police are trying to nab the accused and conducting further investigation.