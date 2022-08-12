Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Human-Elephant Conflicts Rising In India Due To Competition For Resources: Govt

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said 1,578 people have died in elephant attacks in the country in the last three years.

Rising elephant attacks in India.(File photo-Representational image)
Rising elephant attacks in India.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 2:16 pm

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said human-elephant conflicts are increasing due to "competition for resources", with around 500 people in the country dying in elephant attacks and 100 jumbos "killed in retaliation" annually.

Addressing an event to mark the World Elephant Day at the Periyar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala, the minister said India has emerged as a pioneer in elephant conservation and managing human-elephant conflicts is the major focus of the government.

"With competition for resources, (the number of) human-animal conflicts are increasing, and it is very unfortunate that around 500 people are killed in elephant attacks and 100 jumbos are killed in retaliation annually," Yadav said.

"Managing human-elephant conflict is the major focus of the government. The Narendra Modi government has increased the ex-gratia amount for families of those killed in elephant attacks from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Related stories

India Home To About 60 Percent Of All Asian Elephants: PM Modi On World Elephant Day

HC Raps Odisha Government Over Elephant Poaching

Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill May Spell Doom For India's Elephants, Warns PETA

"To find a long-term solution, we are revisiting the elephant corridors of the country and have finished more than 50 per cent of the task involving key stakeholders," he said.

According to government data presented in Parliament last month, 1,578 people have died in elephant attacks in the country in the last three years.

The government said 222 elephants have died due to electrocution, 45 in train accidents, 29 due to poaching and 11 died due to poisoning during this period.

Yadav said India has done remarkably well in elephant conservation despite challenges.

The country has 29,964 jumbos, according to the latest elephant census in 2017.

"India continues to be a leader in elephant conservation. It has the largest and most stable population of asian elephants. In fact, more than 60 percent of the wild asian elephants are in India," the minister said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Human Animal Conflict Elephant Attacks World Elephant Day Periyar National Park Kerala Parliament
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta