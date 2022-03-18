Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Holi 2022: Maharashtra Man Dies In Accident After Being Hit By Balloon While Riding Scooter

The man died after he was hit by a scooter whose rider lost control of the vehicle, after a boy on a truck threw a water filled balloon on him in Maharashtra's Palghar.

Holi celebrations turn into mouring in Maharashtra's Palghar.(File photo) AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 5:33 pm

A 54-year-old man died after a boy travelling on a truck carrying wood for a Holi bonfire allegedly threw a water-filled balloon on a scooterist, which caused a chain of events resulting in a road accident, police in Palghar in Maharashtra said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Agashi area of Virar and the deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Patel, an Arnala coastal police station official said.

"Patel's bicycle was hit by a scooter whose rider lost control of the vehicle after a boy on a truck carrying wood for a Holi bonfire threw a water filled balloon

 Patel died on the spot. A probe is underway," he added. (With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Holi Accidents Man Killed Holi In Maharashtra Palghar Water Balloon Maharashtra Mourn / Mourning Celebration Holi 2022
