National

Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj

He also said there are many temples of Lord Ram in the country but his birthplace Ayodhya has its own importance.

File Photo
Govind Dev Giri Maharaj | File Photo
info_icon

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has said the Hindu culture is making a contribution to the entire humanity since time immemorial.

He also said there are many temples of Lord Ram in the country but his birthplace Ayodhya has its own importance.

He was speaking on Sunday night here at the release of a Marathi book, 'Ayodhya Andolanacha Talebandh', written by Dr Ashok Modak and Dr Prashant Dharmadhikari, on the five-decade-long struggle of Hindus for the Ram Mandir.

"The Hindu culture is making its important contribution to the entire global humanity since time immemorial," he said.

There are many temples of Lord Ram in the country, but his birthplace Ayodhya has its own importance, the seer said.

"The campaign started with Ayodhya, PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) is still left," he said.

Those who question the Ram temple should be taught a befitting lesson by the people of the country and their masks should be pulled off, the seer said.

The country is not any one family's monopoly he said.

"Whatever benefits you are reaping now is the result of hard work and dreams of your ancestors in difficult times," he added. RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was also present at the event.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  2. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  4. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  5. Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. 'Turbo' Trailer Review: Mammootty-Raj B Shetty Promise A Massy High-Octane Action Drama
  2. Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar
  3. 'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals A Young Girl Did Mock Shoot For Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Role-Watch Video
  4. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  5. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  2. Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena To Compete Directly In Finals
  3. Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs LFC Match On TV And Online
  4. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: La Dea Not Favourites For Italian Cup - Gasperini
World News
  1. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault
  3. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  4. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
  5. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Booked For Asking Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth