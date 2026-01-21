Rajasthan Congress Accuses BJP Of Delaying Local Body Elections

Under the pretence of "One State, One Election," the BJP-led state administration was accused by the Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday of purposefully postponing panchayati raj and urban local body polls.



While Madan Rathore, the state president of the BJP, stated that the delimitation process is properly carried out by the Election Commission without any political involvement, the party claimed that the action has damaged democratic processes and impeded grassroots development.



Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra stated at a press conference that it was "impractical" to have simultaneous elections in multiple panchayat samitis and zila parishads as their terms were still in effect until December 2026.