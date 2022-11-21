Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Himachal: Rescue Team Continues Search For Third Day After Trekker Goes Missing Near Friendship Peak

Ashutosh, who was on the edge of the mountain, was hit by the avalanche when he was just 20 metres short of the summit and he fell towards the Dhundi–Atal tunnel side on Saturday.

Avalanche in Himachal Pradesh
Avalanche in Himachal Pradesh Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 9:05 am

A trekker has gone missing after an avalanche near the Friendship Peak in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, officials said.

Sachin and Ashutosh, residents of Chopal in Shimla district, and Sahil from Manali had started their trek to the peak on November 17, they said on Sunday. However, Sachin returned to the base camp due to high-altitude sickness while the remaining two continued their journey, the officials said.

Avalanche near Friendship peak

Ashutosh, who was on the edge of the mountain, was hit by the avalanche when he was just 20 metres short of the summit and he fell towards the Dhundi–Atal tunnel side on Saturday, Adventure Tour Operator Association vice president Joginder Thakur said. 

Sahil came back to Manali and reported the matter to police following which a nine-member search team was formed to look for the missing trekker.

Thakur was part of the team that carried out search operations on Sunday, with sources saying it is yet to locate Ashutosh. The team has four police personnel, including the local station house officer, and five well-trained and equipped personnel from the Adventure Tour Operator Association.

Day three of search and rescue efforts

The search team returned late on Sunday evening and will resume the search operations on Monday morning. 

A team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in Manali will join the search on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Avalanche Trekkers Missing Trekker Himachal Pradesh Mountains & Mountaineering
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Loaded With VFX, 'Bhediya' Special Trailer Shows Insurgents On The Prowl

Loaded With VFX, 'Bhediya' Special Trailer Shows Insurgents On The Prowl

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released