Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

High Court Issues Notice To Karnataka Government On Petition Against Anti-Conversion Law

The High Court of Karnataka has issued notice to the state government in a petition challenging the anti-conversion ordinance brought in by the dispensation. 

undefined
Karnataka High Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 5:55 pm

The High Court of Karnataka has issued notice to the state government in a petition challenging the anti-conversion ordinance brought in by the dispensation. 

The petition was filed by the Delhi-based Evangelical Fellowship of India and the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights and heard by a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe.

The court issued a notice to the government on Friday.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion law was passed through an ordinance. The law is an affront against Article 25 of the Constitution of India which guarantees religious freedom, the petition said.

The petition pleaded that no coercive action under the law which was brought through an ordinance on May 17, 2022 be exercised.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Article 25 Of The Constitution Of India Religious Freedom The Karnataka Protection Of Right To Freedom Of Religion Law High Court Karnataka Government Petition Against Anti-Conversion Law State Government Delhi-based Evangelical Fellowship Of India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds