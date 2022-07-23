High Court Issues Notice To Karnataka Government On Petition Against Anti-Conversion Law

The High Court of Karnataka has issued notice to the state government in a petition challenging the anti-conversion ordinance brought in by the dispensation.

The petition was filed by the Delhi-based Evangelical Fellowship of India and the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights and heard by a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe.

The court issued a notice to the government on Friday.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion law was passed through an ordinance. The law is an affront against Article 25 of the Constitution of India which guarantees religious freedom, the petition said.

The petition pleaded that no coercive action under the law which was brought through an ordinance on May 17, 2022 be exercised.

(Inputs from PTI)