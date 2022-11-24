Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hemant Soren Govt Will Fall For Its Misdeeds: Union Min Annapurna Devi

BJP leader Annapurna Devi claimed Thursday that the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand feels threatened because the BJP is fulfilling its responsibility as a strong opposition.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 9:21 pm

Union minister Annapurna Devi on Thursday asserted that the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand will "fall for its misdeeds" and claimed that it is feeling threatened because the BJP is discharging its responsibility as a strong opposition.

She addressed BJP workers at Shivaji Maidan in Medininagar and took part in a dharna staged by party activists in front of the Palamu district collectorate against alleged corrupt practices of the JMM-Congress-RJD government.

Asked by reporters about the possibility of imposition of President's rule in the state, the Koderma MP said, "The Hemant Soren government will fall for its misdeeds. It will collapse on its own and we are waiting for it. The BJP is discharging the responsibility of a strong opposition because of which the state government is feeling threatened."

She alleged that the mineral resources of Jharkhand are being looted under the present government with the "active involvement of the chief minister himself".

"Auction of sand ghats have not been executed, allowing illegal mining to take place," she said.

The overall law and order situation in the state, and Santal Pargana region, in particular, is a matter of concern with an increasing number of criminal activities such as murder, extortion, and abduction being reported.    

Speaking on poll-bound Gujarat, the Union Minister of State for Education asserted that the BJP will retain power in the western state by securing a majority in the assembly.

"There are no apprehensions of change of power in Gujarat. The Gujarat model of development is appreciated not only across the country but also abroad. The BJP remaining in power for 27 years shows that people of the state have immense faith in the party and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

Related stories

BJP Takes To Street Against Hemant Soren Govt In Jharkhand

Previous Government's Misdeeds Being Heaped On Us: Hemant Soren

ED Chief Gets Third Extension Amidst Investigation Against Hemant Soren

She claimed there is no anti-incumbency and no alternative to Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

Tags

National Hemant Soren Annapurna Devi BJP BJP Worker Jharkhand JMM Congress RJD Government
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13