Heatwave Likely To Persist In North India For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) on Sunday said that northern states including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and southeast Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness sweltering heat conditions over the next two days.

India’s northwest and central regions are witnessing blistering heatwave conditions again from June 2.

Sweltering heatwave continues in northwest India

Heatwave conditions persisted in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh where Banda was the hottest place in the country at 46.2 degrees Celsius.

At least 22 towns and cities in these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s Najafgarhat records highest temperature in the national capital

A blistering heatwave engulfed parts of Delhi on Friday as the maximum temperature of the national capital settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The highest mercury rise was recorded by Najafgarhat in the national capital at 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15.

It further emphasized that moisture-laden easterly winds will provide significant relief from the searing heat from June 16 onwards. Pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh will continue to see above-normal temperatures till June 15, the IMD official said.

The Met Office said no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely in northwest India during the next four days. Between June 16 and June 22, maximum temperatures are likely to remain “below-normal to near-normal", the IMD said in an extended range forecast. “No significant heatwave likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22)," it said.

Rainfall likely over West Peninsula Coast

The IMD said there won’t be any relief from the intense heatwave till June 13 however spells of rainfall will continue along the west peninsular coast during the next two days.

IMD said there will be likely an advance of monsoon into some parts of the north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Konkan, parts of Gujarat state, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Northeast states also to witness rains and ‘red alert’ sounded for many states in the region

IMD has also predicted rainfall over northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

Earlier, IMD had issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya for the next two days as extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted for these two places.

A red alert had also been issued for Arunachal Pradesh as well for Saturday. A red alert from the IMD is a warning for disaster management agencies to prevent possible eventualities due to excess rainfall.

