National

HD Revanna Approaches Session Court For Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Abuse Case

The development comes after the senior JD(S) leader HD Revanna received a notice from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case in which his son and sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has also been named.

Advertisement

PTI
JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna | Photo: PTI
info_icon

JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna on Thursday approached sessions court in Karnataka’s Bengaluru for anticipatory bail in alleged sexual abuse case.

ALSO READ | 'Sex Tapes' Case: Global Lookout Notice Issued Against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna

The court has fixed the matter for hearing tomorrow (May 3).

H D Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and and elder brother of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Many sex videos allegedly featuring JDS MP Prajwal Revanna [holding mic] with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days. - X/@iPrajwalRevanna
Prajwal Revanna Suspended From JD(S) Over Alleged Sex Tapes

BY Outlook Web Desk

The development comes after the senior JD(S) leader HD Revanna received a notice from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case in which his son and sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has also been named.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | 'No Political Clearance Sought From Or Issued By Us': MEA On Prajwal Revanna Travel To Germany

Earlier, HD Revanna reportedly said the SIT has pasted a notice on his house. He added he has no clue about the content of the notice and said he will cooperate with the authorities.

ALSO READ | BJP Can't Remain With Those Who Commit Atrocities Against Women: Amit Shah On Prajwal Revanna

Rejecting all the allegations, he said, 'I will not speak about it now.”

Meanwhile, the SIT has formed three teams to probe the case.

HD Revanna’s son Prajwal Revanna is seeking a re-election from Hassan from the JD(S), which is an alliance partner of the BJP in Karnataka.

Advertisement

Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna | - X/@iPrajwalRevanna
House Help Accuses Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna & Father Of Sexual Assault Amid 'Obscene' Video Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News LIVE: Heartbreak For India In Uber Cup QFs; Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media