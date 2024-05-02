HD Revanna Approaches Session Court For Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Abuse Case

JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna on Thursday approached sessions court in Karnataka’s Bengaluru for anticipatory bail in alleged sexual abuse case.
The court has fixed the matter for hearing tomorrow (May 3).
H D Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and and elder brother of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.
The development comes after the senior JD(S) leader HD Revanna received a notice from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case in which his son and sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has also been named.
Advertisement
Earlier, HD Revanna reportedly said the SIT has pasted a notice on his house. He added he has no clue about the content of the notice and said he will cooperate with the authorities.
Rejecting all the allegations, he said, 'I will not speak about it now.”
Meanwhile, the SIT has formed three teams to probe the case.
HD Revanna’s son Prajwal Revanna is seeking a re-election from Hassan from the JD(S), which is an alliance partner of the BJP in Karnataka.