'No Political Clearance Sought From Or Issued By Us': MEA On Prajwal Revanna Travel To Germany

Prajwal Revanna Case:

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on April 28 against former minister HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna respectively. The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook. The complainant said she is a relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani. She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her and used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her.