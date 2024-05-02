National

'No Political Clearance Sought From Or Issued By Us': MEA On Prajwal Revanna Travel To Germany

The expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna has been accused in sexual abuse case.

PTI
Protestors burn poster of expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the expelled JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna who is accused of sexually abusing women, did not seek political clearance before leaving for Germany. Revanna is suspected to be in Germany.

"No political clearance was either sought or issued by the MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany. Obviously, no visa note was issued either. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany. The Ministry has also not issued any visa note for any other country for the said MP...Yes, he travelled on a diplomatic passport," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

MEA said Revanna travelled on a diplomatic passport to Germany.

Prajwal, grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, including his staffers at his home.

Several videos allegedly involving the 33-year-old Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

The Karnataka government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of IPS officers led by Additional Director General of Police B K Singh to probe the alleged sexual harassment of many women by Prajwal, who is said to be in Germany currently.

An FIR has already been registered against Prajwal as well as his father Revanna at the Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district for allegedly sexually harassing their former cook.

Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna in sex scandal case

Prajwal Revanna Case:

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on April 28 against former minister HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna respectively. The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook. The complainant said she is a relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani. She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her and used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her.

