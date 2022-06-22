Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
HC Transfers 619 Judicial Officers Including Varanasi Judge Who Ordered Survey Of Gyanvapi Complex

In a notification issued by the Registrar General on June 20 following an order of the high court, all the transferred judicial officers have been asked to hand over charge at their present place of posting on July 4.

Allahabad HC transferred judicial officers PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 5:25 am

The Allahabad High Court has transferred as many as 619 judicial officers, including the Varanasi judge who had directed a survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. These judicial officers are at present posted in different districts of the state. 

The transferred judicial officers are 213 civil judges (junior division), 285 additional district and sessions judges and 121 civil judges (senior division).

Among those transferred was civil judge (senior division) of Varanasi Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had appointed a commission to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises and had ordered sealing of the spot inside the mosque where a Shivling was claimed to have been found.

The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.

Diwakar has been transferred to the Bareilly district court. Earlier this month, he had written to the Uttar Pradesh government after he had received a threat letter through a registered post.

(With PTI inputs)

