Bombay HC To Hear Uddhav-led Shiv Sena's Plea Today Seeking Nod For Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park

As part of its annual Dussehra rally, the Shiv Sena has petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking approval to hold its rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on October 5.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 9:18 am

The Bombay High Court will on Thursday hear a petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seeking permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on October 5.

The petition, seeking an urgent hearing, was mentioned before a division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata on Wednesday. The bench posted it for a hearing on Thursday.

What is the petition all about?

The plea said the party was constrained to approach the HC as the Mumbai civic body was yet to take a decision on their applications submitted in August seeking permission for the rally.

The petition sought directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to forthwith grant permission for the Sena's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

The Sena in its plea also said the party was holding the Dussehra rally every year at the Shivaji Park since 1966 and the civic body had always permitted it.

Addressing party workers in suburban Goregaon on Wednesday evening, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asserted that his party's annual Dussehra rally will take place at Shivaji Park.

The political crisis In Maharashtra 

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which comprised the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, collapsed in June this year after a revolt led by Eknath Shinde against the Sena leadership.

Shinde was later sworn in as the chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Related stories

Will Hold Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park Even If We Don't Get Permission: Uddhav-Led Sena

‘Tejas’: Has Kangana Ranaut's Film, Slated For Dussehra 2022 Release, Postponed?

CM Should Avoid Confrontation, Says Sharad Pawar On Tussle Over Dussehra Rally Venue

Both the Thackeray-led Sena and the rival group led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had sought permission to hold their Dusshera rallies at Shivaji Park. The BMC has not taken any decision on the issue so far.

Both the factions, as an alternative, had also applied for permission to hold the rally at the MMRDA ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Last week, the Shinde faction got the nod for holding a rally at the BKC.

(With PTI Inputs)

National Shiv Sena Dussehra Dussehra Rally Uddhav Thakeray High Court Mumbai City Maharashtra Mumbai Civic Body Civic Body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
