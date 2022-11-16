Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Gurugram: Two Workers Of Fake Path Lab Arrested

Officials said Tuesday that two technical workers were nabbed from an alleged illegal path lab in Pataudi, while the lab's operator is on the run.  

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 8:51 am

Two technical workers were nabbed from an alleged illegal path lab in Pataudi here while its operator, a woman, is on the run, officials said Tuesday.  

The action was taken by a joint team of the chief minister's flying squad and the Health Department.    

According to the police, the team conducted a raid at Navya PathLab, located on Siwadi road, Pataudi. 

The police said the team nabbed Vikas and Rahul Saini who said there were technicians and that lab operator Priya, wife of Naveen, is a resident of Inchhapuri village.

Police said the two could not produce any document related to the lab. 

The lab was being run without any permission and also it did not comply with the guideline of biomedical waste management, they said.

"The accused used a fake stamp in the name of Praveen as a diploma holder in medical laboratory technology (DMLT). The lab operator woman was not found at the lab during the raid," said Inderjeet Yadav, the DSP of the CM flying squad. 

"An FIR has been registered. The accused Rahul and Vikas were arrested and were let off on bail. Further probe is underway and lab operator Priya also will be arrested soon," said inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Pataudi police station.

