Gujarat Sees 85 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 115 Recoveries

The recovery count touched 12,62,349 after 115 persons were discharged, leaving the state with an active caseload of 981, he said. The lone death from the infection during the day took place in Ahmedabad.

Fresh Covid Cases
Fresh Covid Cases

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 10:06 pm

Gujarat on Monday reported 85 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 12,74,363 and toll to 11,033, a health department official said.

The recovery count touched 12,62,349 after 115 persons were discharged, leaving the state with an active caseload of 981, he said. The lone death from the infection during the day took place in Ahmedabad, he added.

Ahmedabad accounted for 22 of the new cases, followed by 21 in Surat, 18 in Vadodara, among other districts, the official informed.

A government release said 64,780 persons got jabs during the day, which took the overall number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the state to 12.65 crore.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,74,363, new cases 85, death toll 11,033, discharged 12,62,349, active cases 981, people tested so far - figures not released. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Gujarat Active Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine State Health Department Covid-19 Death Toll Covid-19 Cases
