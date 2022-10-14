Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Gujarat Sees 71 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally At 754

With 105 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries reached 12,64,159, while the toll remained unchanged at 11,037, an official said.

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 8:43 pm

Gujarat on Friday recorded 71 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 12,75,950, an official from the state health department said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 754, with two patients in a critical condition, he said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 23, followed by Surat with 16, Vadodara 10, Rajkot four and Gandhinagar three cases, among others.

At least 49,854 people were inoculated during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 12.73 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,75,950, new cases 71, death toll 11,037, discharged 12,64,159, active cases 754, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Gujarat
