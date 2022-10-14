Gujarat Sees 71 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally At 754

Gujarat on Friday recorded 71 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 12,75,950, an official from the state health department said.

With 105 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries reached 12,64,159, while the toll remained unchanged at 11,037, an official said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 754, with two patients in a critical condition, he said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 23, followed by Surat with 16, Vadodara 10, Rajkot four and Gandhinagar three cases, among others.

At least 49,854 people were inoculated during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 12.73 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,75,950, new cases 71, death toll 11,037, discharged 12,64,159, active cases 754, people tested so far - figures not released.

