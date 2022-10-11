Gujarat Sees 108 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 732

Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 108 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 12,75,674, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 11,037, while the count of recoveries rose to 12,63,905 as 83 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

With this, the state is now left with 732 active cases with one patient in a critical condition, he said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported 42, followed by Surat with 21, Vadodara and Rajkot 10 cases each, and Banaskantha nine cases, among others, the official said.

With 36,194 people vaccinated during the day, the total number of doses administered so far rose to 12.71 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,75,674, new cases 108, death toll 11,037, discharged 12,63,905, active cases 732, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input