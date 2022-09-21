Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Reports 144 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Count 1,096

Gujarat reported 144 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, raising its overall infection tally to 12,73,787, the state health department said.

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 10:24 pm

Gujarat reported 144 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, raising its overall infection tally to 12,73,787, the state health department said.

As 159 patients got discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases rose to 12,61,663, it said.

The fatality count remained unchanged at 11,028 as nobody succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, the department said in its release.

There are 1,096 active cases in Gujarat and the condition of six patients is critical.

A total of 1.36 lakh people were given anti-coronavirus vaccine doses on Wednesday, raising the count of jabs so far to 12.60 crores.

District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of 39 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 38 cases, Vadodara 17, and Gandhinagar with 11 cases, among others.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,73,787, new cases 144, death toll 11,028, recoveries 12,61,663, active cases 1,096, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Covid: 123 New Cases In Delhi; Positivity Rate 1.14 Percent

'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-Jae Tests Covid-19 Positive

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 112 New Cases, zero Death

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Gujarat Reports 144 New Covid-19 Cases Active Count 1096
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC