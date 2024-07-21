National

Gujarat Reports 13 Fresh Cases, 5 Fatalities Related To Chandipura Virus

With the latest additions, the tally of confirmed and suspected infections in Gujarat has gone up to 84 so far, while the death toll climbed to 32.

Chandipura Virus Cases Rise In Gujarat | Photo: File Pic
Gujarat on Sunday reported 13 fresh suspected Chandipura virus cases and five fatalities, the state health department said.

New suspected cases were reported from Ahmedabad (2 infections), Aravalli (2), Banaskantha (2), Surendranagar (1), Gandhinagar (1), Kheda (1), Mehsana (1), Narmada (1), Vadodara (1) and Rajkot (1).

Among five suspected deaths due to Chandipura virus, one each was reported from Mahisagar, Kheda, and Vadodara, and two from Banaskantha, the state health department said in a statement.

The government has initiated several measures to control the viral infection transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, and sandflies, as per the statement.

Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Saturday confirmed nine cases of Chandipura virus from Gujarat.

On Sunday, no new confirmed cases were reported in the state, the health department said, adding that samples of all suspected cases have been sent to the NIV for testing.

Gujarat on Wednesday reported the first Chandipura virus fatality, prompting the state health department to issue directives to carry out daily monitoring and supervision at the local level to detect potential infections and control the disease.

Health department teams have conducted surveillance across around 19,000 households and sprayed powder in 1.16 lakh houses in affected areas, as per the statement.

Every single case is being investigated by a rapid response team and people are advised to use personal protective devices, it said.

Chandipura virus causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. It is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies.

The 2003-2004 outbreaks in Central India witnessed case fatality rates ranging from 56-75 per cent in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat with typical encephalitic symptoms.

Notably, the Union Health Ministry along with experts reviewed the Chandipura virus cases and Acute Encephalitis syndrome cases in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

