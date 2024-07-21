National

Kerala: Teenager Tests Positive For Nipah Virus, State Admn Gears For Outbreak Prevention | Details

Kerala: The state’s Health Minister Veena George said the Class 9 student, a resident of Pandikkad in Malappuram district, has been put on life support at a private hospital in Kozhikode as he is in a critical condition.

First case of Nipah virus surfaces in Kerala.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
Kerala has reported first case of Nipah virus in the country this season with the state administration taking steps to prevent the outbreak of disease in the state.

The state’s health minister Veena George has convened a high-level meeting to take steps to prevent a Nipah outbreak in the state.

Kerala: Health Minister George Conducts High-Level Meeting On Nipah Outbreak Prevention

BY PTI

The meeting was convened in the wake of an outbreak of the virus infection that was suspected in northern Malappuram district, reported PTI.

Later, Veena George said the Class 9 student, a resident of Pandikkad in Malappuram district, has been put on life support at a private hospital in Kozhikode as he is in a critical condition.

Kerala Tourism Remains Unaffected By Nipah Virus Concerns

BY Outlook Web Desk

“His test reports from the Kozhikode laboratory, Kerala, have confirmed Nipah infection in his samples. Later, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune also confirmed this,” Veena George said.

Earlier, reports said a boy from Malappuram, who is under treatment in a private hospital in neighbouring Kozhikode, was suspected to have symptoms of Nipah and his samples were sent to a central lab for a detailed scientific examination.

Kerala: No New Nipah Virus Case Reported, Restrictions Lifted In Some Areas Of Kozhikode

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to the state Health Minister's office, before the final test results were received, the steps as per the Nipah protocol were already initiated.

The state’s health ministry said the steps would be coordinated according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) formulated as per the government order with regard to Nipah prevention.

Reportedly, the health minister would reach Malappuram soon and lead the Nipah prevention activities.

Earlier, the state government had announced recently that a special action calendar was being prepared for the prevention of a Nipah outbreak, which has haunted the state on four occasions in the past.

Kerala Nipah outbreaks: The Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021, and 2023, and in Ernakulam district in 2019, and the presence of

Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, and Ernakulam districts.

What is Nipah? According to World Health Organisation(WHO), Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus. The virus as per WHO is transmitted from animals to humans. The agency also says the virus can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people.

WHO says in infected people, it causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers.

