Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat: Prime Minister Modi To Virtually Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission's Projects Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 300 crore of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, a spiritual organization, in Gujarat's Valsad district via video link on Thursday afternoon.

undefined
Prime Minister Narendra Modi File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 11:23 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 300 crore of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, a spiritual organization, in Gujarat's Valsad district via video link on Thursday afternoon.

The event will take place at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram at Dharampur village in Valsad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will remain present at the event, a statement issued by the Mission, founded by a Jain scholar, said.        

Modi will virtually inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur. This hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

It is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting-edge medical infrastructure that will provide world-class tertiary medical facilities, especially to the people of southern Gujarat, a release said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital.

The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around Rs 70 crore and be equipped with top-class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. It will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicines for the care and upkeep of animals.

During the event, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women. It will cost around Rs 40 crore and have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions, and rest areas.

It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide a livelihood to thousands of others subsequently.

Related stories

Prime Minister Urges People To Visit Historical Railway Stations In Their Vicinity

Prime Minister To Inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad, Hails Event As "Special" Tourney

Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Kuwait's New Prime Minister

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lay Foundation Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Shrimad Ramchandra Mission Dharampur Village Virtually Inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital 700 Tribal Women
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?