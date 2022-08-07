Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Gujarat Logs 768 New Covid-19 Cases, Three Deaths; Active Tally At 5,895

Gujarat on Sunday recorded 768 new cases of coronavirus and three fatalities that took tally of infections to 12,61,261 and toll to 10,978, an official from the state health department said.

Covid-19 vaccination in Patna Photo: PTI

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 8:52 pm

With 899 patients getting discharged during the day, the count of recoveries rose to 12,44,388, he said.

Of the latest casualties, two were reported in Rajkot and one in Surat, the official said.

The state is now left with 5,895 active cases, with 21 patients on ventilator support, he said.

As per official data, Ahmedabad reported 237 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Vadodara with 113, Gandhinagar 58, Mehsana 55 and Surat 68, etc.

At least 1.17 lakh people were vaccinated against the infection on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered in the state to 11.87 crore, the official said.

Three persons tested positive for coronavirus in Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) district of the Union Territory of DNH, Daman and Diu, officials said.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,61,261, new cases 768, death toll 10,978, discharged 12,44,388, active cases 5,895, people tested so far - figures not released.

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Gujarat Logs 768 New Covid-19 Cases Three Deaths
