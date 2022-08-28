Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Gujarat Logs 251 New Covid-19 Cases, One Casualty

New Covid-19 cases

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 8:56 pm

Gujarat on Sunday recorded 251 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 12,69,687, an official from the state health department said.

With the death of a patient in Navsari during the day, the toll stood at 11,006, while the count of recoveries rose to 12,56,727 after 208 patients recovered, the official said.

The state now has 1,954 active cases, with 14 patients on ventilator support, he said. Of the latest infections, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 67 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 42, Surat 32, Rajkot 21 and Kutch 14 cases, among others.

As many as 69,191 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Sunday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far to 12.30 crore.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,69,687, new cases 251, death toll 11,006, discharged 12,56,727, active cases 1,954, people tested so far - figures not released. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Gujarat COVID-19 Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll State Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Ahmedabad Vadodara
