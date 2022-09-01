Gujarat Logs 182 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 1,598

Gujarat registered 182 new cases and two deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 12,70,448 and the toll to 11,013, said the state health department.

Also, 255 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 12,57,837 and leaving the state with 1,598 active cases, said a department release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,70,448, new cases 182, deaths 11,013, discharged 12,57,837, active cases 1,598 and people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input