Gujarat Adds 871 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 6,246

Gujarat added 871 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 12,58,581, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, said the Health Department.

With one more coronavirus-related death reported during the day, the toll rose to 10,972, said the department in a release.

As many as 1,031 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 12,41,363 and leaving the state with 6,246, said the release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,58,581, new cases 871, deaths 10,972, discharged 12,41,363, active cases 6,246, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input