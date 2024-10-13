National

Gujarat: 9 Dead, 1 Injured After Soil Caves In At Factory Site; PM Modi Condoles Incident

The labourers had dug a 16-foot deep pit for a tank at the site in Jasalpur village when the incident took place, Kadi police station inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela said.

gujarat labourer deaths
Gujarat: 9 Dead, 1 Injured After Soil Caves In At Factory Site; PM Modi Condoles Incident | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Nine labourers, including two women, were killed and one person was injured after soil caved in during construction of a stainless steel factory near Kadi town in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday, police said.

The labourers had dug a 16-foot deep pit for a tank at the site in Jasalpur village when the incident took place, Kadi police station inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela said.

"A rescue operation was carried out for around two hours involving teams from the fire brigade, police as well as labourers. Nine bodies were brought out from the heap, while one person was rescued. Most of the deceased are from Dahod, while three are from Rajasthan. They are in the 20-30 age group," Vaghela said.

They were engaged in construction work at the site of Steelinox Stainless Private Limited, the official added.

A statement issued by the PMO on X quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying the incident was "extremely sad".

"The accident caused by the wall collapse in Mehsana, Gujarat is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them the strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims," the PM said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a message on X, expressed condolences and said "procedures for rescue and quick treatment of the injured have been carried out by the administration".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SCO-W Seek To End Season On High, At 25/0 In 5 Overs
  2. ENG-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. ENG-W Vs WI-W Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch Group B Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Centurion Sanju Samson Thanks Indian Team Leadership Group
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan's Babar Azam Set To Be Dropped After Poor Form - Report
Football News
  1. Serbia Prevail 2-0 Over Switzerland To Open Account In Nations League - In Pics
  2. IND Vs VIE, International Friendly: We Could Have Scored Another Goal, Says Farukh Choudhary
  3. Nations League: Martin Zubimendi Steers Spain To 1-0 Win Over Denmark - In Pics
  4. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo's 133rd Goal Helps Portugal Pip Poland 3-1 - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Scores In Portugal's Win Over Poland; Spain Beat Denmark 1-0
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Revels In 'Special Feeling' After Confirming Year-End Number One Ranking
  2. Ningbo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Hoping 'Stern' Fritz Test Is Ideal Preparation For Sinner Showdown
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen Beats Wang Xinyu In Historic All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Shanghai Masters: Serbian Great Sets Up Jannik Sinner Final Date
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Updates, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Sold To Soorma For INR 78 Lakh
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  4. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  5. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SP's Candidate Announcement Raises Questions About Congress Alliance In Uttar Pradesh
  2. Gujarat: 9 Dead, 1 Injured After Soil Caves In At Factory Site; PM Modi Condoles Incident
  3. Telangana Begins Household Caste Survey, Becomes Third Following Bihar And Andhra Pradesh
  4. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know
  5. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  2. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  3. Hamas Called On Iran To Join October 7 Attacks Against Israel, Say Reports | All About The 'Secret Documents'
  4. Alex Salmond, Former Scottish First Minister And Key Independence Figure, Dies At 69
  5. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know