Gujarat: 2 Children Dead, 5 Injured As Tourist Bus Falls Into Ravine In Saputara| On Cam

In a tragic incident, two children died while five others sustained injuries as a private tourist bus fell into a ravine in Gujarat's Dang district on July 7. In horrible video incidentally recorded on a passenger's phone camera, the moment was captured when the bus plunged into the gorge.
As per reports, the accident took place at Gujarat's Saputara Ghat.
The passenger was reportedly occupied with capturing the scenic beauty of the place from the moving bus when the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell into the steep gorge. In the video, the petrified passengers were heard screaming.
Upon receiving the news of the accident, the local authorities promptly rushed to the spot alongside several ambulances and police teams.
The injuredwere taken to the primary health centre in Shamgavan. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.