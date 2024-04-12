Haryana School Bus Accident: Villagers Stopped ‘Drunk’ Driver, Took Away Key; Vehicle's Fitness Certificate Expired | Details We Know

Fitness certificate expired

Transport Minister Aseem Goel said the state government has ordered a probe into the incident. He also directed officials to check the fitness of all school buses. He said the bus was fined recently as it did not have certain documents and the fact that it was still being used was a clear lapse on the part of the school authorities. They said an assistant secretary in the office of district-transport-cum-secretary, Mahendragarh, was also suspended after it came to light that the bus lacked certain documentation.