Gujarat: 12 Labourers Killed In Wall Collapse At Salt Factory In Morbi, Rescue Operations On

At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat's Morbi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The tragic incident took place at Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area, said state Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja.

"At least 12 factory workers have died. Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris is still on," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the wall collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi and announced Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those deceased.

"The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

"May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

Modi also announced that Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, he was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

