Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat: 12 Labourers Killed In Wall Collapse At Salt Factory In Morbi, Rescue Operations On

The tragic incident took place at Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area in Gujarat's Morbi district, said state Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja.

Gujarat: 12 Labourers Killed In Wall Collapse At Salt Factory In Morbi, Rescue Operations On
12 Labourers killed (Representational Image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 May 2022 4:07 pm

At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat's Morbi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The tragic incident took place at Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area, said state Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja.

Related stories

Three Killed, 25 Severely Injured as Double-Decker Bus Overturns in UP

Woman Judge Killed In Road Accident, Three Others Injured

Bike-borne Couple Killed In Road Accident: Police

"At least 12 factory workers have died. Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris is still on," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the wall collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi and announced Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those deceased.

At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Morbi district on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Sagar Salt factory in the Halvad industrial area.

"The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

"May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

Modi also announced that Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, he was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Sagar Salt Factory Salt Packaging Factory Wall Collapse Morbi Disctrict Labourers Labourers Killed Factory Accident Rescue Operation Gujarat Gujarat India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

LIC IPO’s Weak Debut: Investors Disappointed, But Long-term Hope Floats

LIC IPO’s Weak Debut: Investors Disappointed, But Long-term Hope Floats