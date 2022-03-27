Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Govt Agencies Told To Ensure Round-The-Clock Power Supply Amid Strike

A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 in protest against central government's policies affecting workers of various sectors.

Govt Agencies Told To Ensure Round-The-Clock Power Supply Amid Strike
Trade Union Protest PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 6:06 pm

Ahead of the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions, the power ministry on Sunday advised all the state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid.

A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 in protest against central government's policies affecting workers of various sectors.

Workers of roadways, transport and electricity departments have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) which is likely to be imposed in Haryana and Chandigarh, the joint forum had said in a statement.

Related stories

Congress To Stage Protests Against Price Rise In Maha Beginning March 31

Airtel Urges TRAI for Affordable 5G Spectrum Pricing

Financial sectors, including banking and insurance, are also joining the strike, it had said.

"The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have called for a nationwide strike with effect from 06:00 hrs of March 28 to 06:00 hrs of March 30, 2022," an advisory issued by the power ministry said.

The advisory has been issued to all states, CPSUs (Central Public Sector Undertakings), central electricity authority, national load dispatch centre and regional load dispatch centres.

In the interest of the consumers of electricity, it is advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round-the-clock functioning of the electricity grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations, the ministry said, adding that all regional/state control room executives should be vigilant and on high alert.

The ministry also suggested measures to be taken to ensure secure and reliable grid operations.

Shutdown activities planned during March 28-29 may be rescheduled to suitable future dates to the extent possible, it said and asked all concerned officials to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area.

Also, manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations/power station 24X7 to handles any emergency situation, it said.

Power supply to those engaged in essential services such as hospitals, defence, and railways must be ensured, it added and suggested setting up of a 24x7 control room for information dissemination and handling any kind of contingency.

The strike notices have been given by workers' unions in the sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance, among others.

Unions in railways and defence sector have planned mass mobilisation in support of the strike at several places. Unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum. 

Tags

National Strikes Trade Unions Labour/Trade Unions Nationwide Shut Down CPS Power Supply Power Outrage Power/Electricity
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can Peerni Bushra Bibi's Prayers Save Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Ouster From Power?

Can Peerni Bushra Bibi's Prayers Save Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Ouster From Power?

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT