Monday, May 02, 2022
Gold Plunges Rs 745; Silver Tumbles Rs 1,228

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,880 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.62 per ounce.

Gold Plunges Rs 745; Silver Tumbles Rs 1,228
Updated: 02 May 2022 6:05 pm

Gold in the national capital on Monday plunged Rs 745 to Rs 50,936 per 10 grams in line with the fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,681 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,228 to Rs 63,028 per kg from Rs 64,256 per kg in the previous trade.

"Gold prices traded lower with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.85 per cent down at USD 1,880 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices declined on Monday pressured by stronger dollar and rally in US bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

-With PTI Input

