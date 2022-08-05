Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Goa's Engagement In G20 Will Make State 'Brand Of Global Recognition', Says CM Pramod Sawant

Pramod Sawant had announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to organise one of the G20 summit events in Goa. India, which will hold the G20 presidency from December 01, 2022 to November 30, 2023, is expected to host the G20 summit next year.

Pramod Sawant PTI Photo

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 10:12 am

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the state's engagement in the upcoming G20 summit will make it a "brand of global recognition".

A few months back, Sawant had announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to organise one of the G20 summit events in Goa. India, which will hold the G20 presidency from December 01, 2022 to November 30, 2023, is expected to host the G20 summit next year.

Addressing an event organised by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) on Thursday, Sawant said it was heartening to know that the World Trade and Tourism Council India Initiative (WTTCII) will be partnering with the upcoming G20 summit along with the Union Tourism ministry and Goa government.

"This will change the way the world looks at India, and Goa would be a brand of global recognition. The recognition of WTTCII  global member (for the summit) will elevate Goa's tourism industry and give impetus to the state's growth," he said.

Sawant said that as chief minister, he has given importance to make the state self-reliance.  "We aim to make Goa self-sufficient and a leader in various aspects - education, sanitation, good governance, promotion of local entrepreneurs," he said  

Sawant appealed to the representatives of the famous brands to come forward to hone the skills of Goan youths to raise their employability quotient and tap their entrepreneurship aspirations. 
 
(With PTI Inputs)

