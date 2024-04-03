National

Goa Police File Chargesheet Against Start-Up CEO Suchana Seth Accused Of Son's Murder

Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karnataka on January 7 while she was travelling in a taxi with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Suchana Seth, CEO of a start-up in Bengaluru, is accused of killing her son in an apartment in Goa
info_icon

The Goa Police have filed a chargesheet in a court here against Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI start-up, accused of killing her four-year-old son at an apartment in the coastal state, a senior official said.

Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karnataka on January 7 while she was travelling in a taxi with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

She left Goa on January 6 night after allegedly killing her child at an apartment in Candolim area of the state.

The Calangute police earlier this week filed a 642-page chargesheet against Seth in the Goa Children's Court, the official said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The chargesheet mentioned that the child died as a result of shock and respiratory asphyxia caused by strangulation.

Seth has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of office) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act, according to the chargesheet.

The Goa Police have named 59 witnesses in the case and also recorded the statement of the accused's husband, who has said that despite orders from a family court in Bengaluru, Seth did not allow him to meet their son.

The Goa Children's Court will hear the case on June 14, 2024, when charges would be framed against the accused, who is currently in judicial custody in the coastal state.

Advertisement

The police have also attached with the chargesheet a scribbled note written on a tissue paper using an eyeliner by the accused.

They have also attached the confirmation from handwriting experts who identified it as Seth's handwriting.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer
  2. Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates Following Illness: Full Details Inside!
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Sets The Stage With Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Dancing- First Poster And Trailer Release Date Revealed
  4. Sunny Leone Opens Up On ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5', Current Dating Scenario And Future Projects
  5. IPL 2024: India Cap On Mayank Yadav's Mind After Match-Winning Pace Display For LSG
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Centre Provides Security Cover To Bengal BJP Leaders; Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination Today
  7. How India Has Voted Over The Years: Examining Voter Trends In General Elections
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Second Hat-Trick In Four Days As Al Nassr Decimate Abha