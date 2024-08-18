National

Girl Gangraped Inside Bus In Uttarakhand, 5 Arrested: Officials

The incident is said to have taken place on August 12, when the victim arrived in Dehradun by Uttarakhand Roadways bus from Delhi.

Gangrape allegedly took place inside Uttarakhand Roadways bus.(Representational image)
Gangrape allegedly took place inside Uttarakhand Roadways bus.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
Five people have been arrested on Sunday after a girl was allegedly gangraped on the intervening nights of August 12 and 13 in Uttarakhand. The victim hails from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh told ANI, "On August 13, child helpline 1098 received information that a girl child was sitting at a shop and a person was also there who looked suspicious... 1098 sent their team, interrogated the person and took the girl to Bal Niketan for counselling...”

The above officer also said after 2-3 days of counselling, the victim informed that five people raped her.

He said, “A case was registered against 5 unknown people under Section 70 of the BNS and POCSO Act...”.

The incident is said to have taken place on a bus from Delhi to Dehradun, reports said. It is said the incident took place on August 12, when the victim arrived in Dehradun by Uttarakhand Roadways bus from Delhi.

It has been reported that she was sexually assaulted on the Uttarakhand Roadways bus at ISBT during the midnight hours. However, the medical report is still pending.

“The suspicious person with her at the shop was a bus driver... He confessed to the whole incident during interrogation... The conductor was also involved in this. A total of 5 people have been arrested, three bus drivers, one conductor and one cashier... The forensic team collected the evidence from the bus... The village of the girl was traced. Her parents are alive and have been called here...," the above quoted officer said.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) supervisor Sarojini told India Today, "On the morning of the 13th, between 2:00 and 2:30 am, the girl was found in a disoriented state. The girl appeared mentally unstable. There were no visible external injuries or bleeding, but we cannot confirm if there are any internal injuries. She was later sent to a welfare centre."

