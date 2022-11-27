Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Get Prepared To Face Defeat: Leader of Opposition To CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 12, the results for which will be declared on December 8. "Chief Minister should stop dreaming like 'Mungeri Lal' as these dreams would never come true," he said in a statement. 

Leader of Opposition of Himachal Pradesh Mukesh Agnihotri
Leader of Opposition of Himachal Pradesh Mukesh Agnihotri

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 9:20 pm

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should be prepared to face defeat as the Congress is heading towards a sweeping majority. 

Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 12, the results for which will be declared on December 8. "Chief Minister should stop dreaming like 'Mungeri Lal' as these dreams would never come true," he said in a statement. 

Claiming that people have given their mandate in favour of Congress, Agnihotri said the Congress government will implement all the major promises like the restoration of the old pension scheme, Rs 1,500 per month to women and 300 units of free units of electricity at the first meeting of the cabinet.

"Our party is united. All the leaders have worked in close coordination during the elections and instead of worrying about the Congress, the chief minister should look after his own party where a rebellion like situation has emerged which would worsen further after his defeat in the polls on December 8," he said.

He said the Congress is strengthening with each passing day and the overwhelming response of the people to the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has changed the political hue of the country.

"The BJP tried its best to divert the attention of people from burning issues but unemployment, inflation, rising prices and mounting debt weighed heavily on the minds of the people, who have scripted BJP's defeat," he said. Congress government would not beg but assert its right and the pace of development would be accelerated, Agnihotri added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Himachal Pradesh: The Case Of Haroli Where Journalist-turned-politician Mukesh Agnihotri Eyes CM Post

Himachal Evaluates Leadership Better, BJP Victories Elsewhere Won’t Matter Here: Mukesh Agnihotri

Tags

National Congress Old Pension Scheme Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Himachal Pradesh Mukesh Agnihotri Jai Ram Thakur
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?