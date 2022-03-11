Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

G-23 Leaders Meet At Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Home Before CWC Meeting

Congress leaders who met at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence in New Delhi, included Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari.

G-23 Leaders Meet At Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Home Before CWC Meeting
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 8:17 pm

A day after the Congress's drubbing in assembly elections, some leaders from the 'Group of 23' that had questioned the party leadership and sought organisational overhaul, met here at the residence of former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Among those who met Azad were party MPs Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari.

Sources said they will discuss the party's poor performance at the hustings and will evolve their future strategy.

Related stories

Congress Leadership Will Never Learn: Amarinder Singh On Election Results

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Presence Of G-23 Leaders At Kapil Sibal Meet Reveal Crisis In Congress: SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

The meeting also comes ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting to be convened by party chief Sonia Gandhi shortly, to assess the Congress performance in these assembly polls in five states.

The Congress drew a blank in this series of assembly polls losing all the five states, including Punjab to AAP. (WIth PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Congress G-23 Ghulam Nabi Azad Anand Sharma Kapil Sibal Manish Tewari Congress Working Committee (CWC) Sonia Gandhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Punjab
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Sovereign Gold Bond Vs Physical Gold: Which Is A Better Investment Choice?

Sovereign Gold Bond Vs Physical Gold: Which Is A Better Investment Choice?