A businessman from Gujarat - Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife have decided to "renounce" their family wealth and opt for a lifestyle of monkhood. The affluent Jain couple has donated nearly Rs 200 crore of their wealth and will now begin their journey of salvation.
Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife donated all their wealth during a 'Diksha' ceremony in February. Later this month, the couple will officially commit to a life of renunciation. As per a report by ABP, the couple was inspired by their 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son who had adopted monkhood in 2022.
On April 22, Bhavesh and his wife will officially pledge to monkhood and renounce all their family wealth. After they officially commit to this path, the Bhandari family could be required to sever all family ties and give up all "materialistic objects".
After becoming monks, the couple will be allowed to own only two white garments, a bowl for alms and a "rajoharan", which is a white broom Jain monks use to brush away insects. The couple would also be required to walk barefoot across India and survive only on alms.
The Gujarati couple joined 35 others in the move to "renounce" their wealth and take on the path of monkhood. Photos and videos of the couple atop a chariot dressed like royalty surfaced on social media platforms X and Facebook after their ceremony in February.
Bhavesh Bhandari is a businessman from Himmatnagar. As per ABP, Bhandari comes from a well-off family in Sabarkantha and worked in the construction industry. With this renunciation, Bhandari marks his departure from the construction business and towards a life of salvation.