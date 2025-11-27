Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals Live Streaming, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Lumbini Lions take on Sudurpaschim Royals in Match 13 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Sudurpaschim Royals win the toss and opt to bowl first
Live coverage is available on Star Sports and FanCode
Lumbini Lions face Sudurpaschim Royals in Match 13 of the Nepal Premier League 2025 on Thursday, 27 November, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
The Lions sit fourth on the points table with one win and one loss, with Rohit Kumar Paudel leading their batting charge with 99 runs and Ruben Trumpelmann spearheading the bowling attack with five wickets. They come into this clash looking to bounce back after a 22-run defeat against Kathmandu Gorkhas.
Sudurpaschim Royals top the table with three wins from as many matches, thanks to standout performances from Dipendra Singh Airee, who has scored 93 runs, and Harmeet Singh, who leads their bowling with six wickets.
The Royals are coming off a convincing 45-run victory over Karnali Yaks and will aim to continue their unbeaten run as they take on a determined Lumbini Lions side.
Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Sudurpaschim Royals have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Lumbini Lions.
Sudur Paschim Royals (Playing XI): Josh Brown, Binod Bhandari(w), Chris Lynn, Aarif Sheikh, Ishan Pandey, Dipendra Singh Airee(c), Harmeet Singh, Scott Kuggeleijn, Naren Saud, Hemant Dhami, Abinash Bohara
Lumbini Lions (Playing XI): Sundeep Jora, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel(c), Gulbadin Naib, Dilip Nath(w), Thomas Draca, Sumit Maharjan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sher Malla, Abhishesh Gautam, Tilak Bhandari
Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals, Nepal Premier League 2025: Live Streaming
Nepal: Kantipur Max TV, Dish Home Go app
India: Star Sports and FanCode